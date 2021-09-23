WATCH: Woman pulls gun on Philadelphia Chipotle worker, says ‘Give me my food’

Philadelphia Police are trying to track down the woman who they say pulled a gun on a cashier at a Rhawnhurst Chipotle restaurant. But police say the woman wasn’t trying to rob the place, instead, she just wanted her food.

According to investigators, the woman was in line to order at the Chipotle along the 2300 block of Cottman Avenue when an employee announced that due to staffing issues, the store was closing and that the customers already in line would need to place their orders online. Police say this was a result of staffing issues.

Police say once that announcement was made, a woman pulled a gun out of her bag and asked for a manager. Investigators say the woman claimed that if she didn’t get her food there would be a problem and said “somebody better give me my food.”

Police say another worker at the location made the woman’s order in an effort to get her to leave. Once she had her food she left the location.

If you recognize the woman, call Philadelphia Police.