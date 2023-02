If you need somewhere to watch Super Bowl 2023, Hyatt Centric Center City is not requiring reservations! The upscale hotel is transforming its second floor ballroom into a massive watch party area with food and beverage from in house restaurant, Patchwork. PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins stopped by to take a look ahead of Sunday. Visit https://patchworkphilly.com/ for details.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction