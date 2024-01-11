A historic moment was made in Philadelphia as Pedro Rosario was sworn in as the city’s first Latino Deputy Commissioner.

Mayor Cherelle Parker, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, and other officials stood before a room of city officials and fellow officers to swear in the new leader.

As the new Deputy commissioner, Rosario will oversee Kensington’s public safety initiative and work to combat the city’s drug and crime epidemic.

After taking the oath of office, Rosario said he was “truly overwhelmed”.

Watch the full ceremony recap above.