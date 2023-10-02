PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL)– Philadelphia Police have released new surveillance video of the looting that occurred at P.C. Richard on Cottman Avenue.

In the video, looters are seen smashing through the glass with a hammer and crowbar and running through the doors of the P.C. Richard store. In the surveillance video, looters are seen running out with display televisions, and tons of brand-new TVs in boxes.

Although most of the offenders were wearing masks, Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the individuals who were maskless or had their faces showing.

Philadelphia Police Department

Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to contact the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or call/text the PPD’s tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).