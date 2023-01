Looking for a place to watch the Eagles vs. 49ers? Head on over to Stogie Joe’s Tavern in East Passyunk for an all day party ahead of the game Sunday. The restaurant will have food and drink specials. PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins stopped by to hang out with fans ahead of all the celebration. Visit https://www.stogiejoestavern.com/ for information. No reservations are required.

