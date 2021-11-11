Washington Crossing National Cemetery honors 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with ‘Never Forget Garden’

This Veterans Day marks the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. In honor of this, the Society of the Honor Guard started the ‘Never Forget Garden’ initiative.

“This project is a nationwide invitation to all Americans and freedom loving people to plant gardens as a visual way to represent unwavering commitment to our sacred duty to recognize, remember, and honor our veterans and their families now and for many years to come,” said the Society of the Honor Guard.

Locally, Washington Crossing National Cemetery recently dedicated their ‘Never Forget Garden’ on October 30th. It was a collaboration among many organizations.

“The Guardians of the National Cemetery is involved, the Travis Manion Foundation, the Middle Bucks Institute of Technology have done the design and labor of the installation of the garden,” said Bob Craven, President of the Guardians of the National Cemetery.

Washington Crossing National Cemetery is also home to a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument. This particular monument is the only one within a national cemetery in the country.

“A gold star family member is any family member of someone who died while they were in military service,” explained Craven.

Returning this Veterans Day is the Avenue of Flags. Flag poles are spaced 30 to 40 feet apart along both sides of the roadway within the cemetery. Currently, the Avenue of Flags shows 145 flags.

“The flags that are flown are the actual burial flags from veterans interred that are donated back to the cemetery for this sole purpose.”

For more information on Washington Crossing National Cemetery, visit their website.