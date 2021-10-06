Warming Temperatures Not Just a Monthly Trend

Over the next 8-14 days, temperatures will trend warmer than average in the east. That includes right here in the Delaware and Lehigh valley.

The average high during that period is 67. The mid Atlantic is likely to see highs in the 70s through mid-October.

Average temperatures in the fall are on the rise in Philadelphia. Over the last 50 years, the average temperature has increased by 2.7 degrees.

What does this mean for you? A warming fall season means that summer mosquitoes, ticks, and allergies are sticking around longer.

Plus, you may have to run your air conditioner later into the season.