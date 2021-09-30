Warm September, Trend Expected to Continue

Despite its cooler than average start and finish, the month of September was a warm one. Philadelphia temperatures were nearly 1.7 degrees above the average. Afternoon highs soared above normal 17 days with the longest stretch in the middle of the month, the 12th-23rd.

The Climate Prediction Center forecasts the warmer than average trend to continue. The monthly outlook depicts above-normal October temperatures for much of the U.S. The best chance for above average temperatures stretches from the Southwest eastward to cover the Great Plains and extending across the Ohio Valley, Great Lakes, mid-Atlantic and Northeast.