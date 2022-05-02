Upper Makefield TWP., Pennsylvania (WPHL)- Bucks County police issued an alert Monday morning searching for a woman wanted for an attempted homicide with multiple victims.

Police say, Trinh T. Nguyen, 38, was last seen driving a white 2018 Toyota Sienna van with a Pennsylvania license plate KPF8791 around 7 a.m. Monday.

Nguyen is wanted for a domestic-related attempted homicide incident with multiple victims. Police say if you see Nguyen, do not approach; she is considered armed and dangerous.

Police urge the public to call 911 if you have information on the suspect’s whereabouts.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

