Police arrest a man who is wanted for multiple burglaries and a shooting incident

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man wanted for multiple crimes across the city has been arrested in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane section Tuesday.

The incident happened on the 1600 block of 68th Avenue just after 5:00 pm.

Police approached a 34-year-old man who is wanted for multiple burglaries across the city and a shooting incident, police say. The man took off into his home and refused to come out.

Police declared a barricade at 5:37 pm that lasted for an hour. Police took the man into custody without incident, police say.

This story is still developing; we will keep you updated.