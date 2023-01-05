Have you ever wanted to learn how to ski?

Well you’re in luck! There’s a new indoor skiing place in Doylestown that will teach you all you need to know about skiing, with a virtual simulator.

PHL17’s Alex Butler visited this morning to try her hand at skiing and see what it’s all about.

4 Season Alpine Ski & Snowboard Training School is Pennsylvania and New Jersey’s first indoor ski/ snowboard training school. It offers a unique virtual simulator, that is one of the only ski simulators in the world. Whether you’ve been skiing you whole life or have never tried it, 4 Season’s will teach you everything you need to know!

