Want to be the next tennis star? This spot in Bala CynWyd can help!

PHL17 News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our Khiree Stewart went to High Performance Tennis Academy in Bala CynWyd to brush up on his tennis skills!

Click here for more information!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story