Want to be the next tennis star? This spot in Bala CynWyd can help! PHL17 News by: Khiree Stewart Posted: Nov 23, 2021 / 06:38 AM EST / Updated: Nov 23, 2021 / 06:38 AM EST Close You have been added to PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Newsletter Subscribe Now PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Sign Up Our Khiree Stewart went to High Performance Tennis Academy in Bala CynWyd to brush up on his tennis skills! Click here for more information! Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction