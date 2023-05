Philadelphia’s annual Walk To End Multiple Sclerosis back for the first-time after a four-year hiatus.

This morning, Dr. Clyde Markowitz, director of Multiple Sclerosis center at Penn Medicine, and Kevin Moffitt, President of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, joined us on the show to talk about the event.

The walk begins this Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

For those interested in signing up, you can do so here.