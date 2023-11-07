There are forty legislative districts in New Jersey and voters headed to the polls to cast their ballots with all one-hundred twenty seats in the legislature being voted on. Republicans hope to flip at least one of the houses for the first time in two decades while democrats are seeking to keep control of the Senate and Assembly after losing several seats two years ago. Our Jennifer Lewis-Hall took a look at some of the “races to watch” in the Garden State.

