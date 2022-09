James beard award winner chef Jose Garces invites you to visit Garces trading company, a reinvented concept featuring casual cafes that are part coffee shops, restaurants, bakeries, marketplace, wine shops, and corporate catering solutions. Phl17’s Brejamin Perkins got an exclusive look at the location’s open kitchen design. The area also seats 130 people. Additional locations will be announced later this fall. Visit https://www.garcestradingcompany.com/ for more information.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction