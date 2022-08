On this week’s PHL17 Down the Shore, Brejamin Perkins visits Wildwood, New Jersey.



Sol’s mission is to offer a unique dining experience to the Wildwood shore. The restaurant presents cuisine from the islands with tropical vibes to feed the soul. Visit for dinner daily, or lunch and brunch on the weekend. Weekend guests can also enjoy live music! For more visit https://www.wildwoodsol.com/

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction