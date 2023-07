National Zoo Keepers Week is recognized every year during the third week in July. This year, PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins visited with our friends at Elmwood Park Zoo, located in Norristown, for an up close look at how the animals there are cared for. The zoo is open five days a week! Visit https://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/ for more information ahead of your trip.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction