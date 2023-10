It’s spooky season and there’s a coffee shop in Bucks County that makes Halloween and horror movie-inspired coffee flights.

Pot Heads Coffee Shop recently went viral on TikTok for their over-the-top movie-inspired coffee flights.

Faith Noga, owner, and Shayla Ellison, barista, at Pot Heads Coffee House joined us on the show to make some delicious coffee and talk about their experience going viral.

Pot Heads Coffee Shop is located at 3718 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020.