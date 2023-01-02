With the final tally of homicides in 2022 being 514, the violence didn’t take long to start up again in 2023. With 11 shootings, 1 stabbing, and a fatal accident all happening on the first day of the year, January 1st, 2023.

The first shooting began just 15 minutes after ringing in the new year. at Approximately 12:15 a.m. on January 1st, Philadelphia police responded to a 87-year-old white female suffering from a gunshot wound to the left shoulder. She was transported to the hospital where she is currently in stable condition, but no arrest has been made on the shooter.

The violence continued at 1 a.m. in East Frankford where a physical altercation between a black man and female victim led to a shooting. A 30-year-old black female was being assaulted by the black male, when she retrieved her firearm and began firing gunshots at the male. The 30-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police transported the male to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition, and an arrest was made. Police stated that the female had a valid permit to carry the gun.

At approximately 1:45 a.m. police responded to Mercy Hospital in West Philadelphia for a 19-year-old black male suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. The victim arrived to the hospital in a private vehicle. Police say the shooting occurred on the 5600 block of Walnut Street. The male is in stable condition, but no arrest has been made.

Approximately 15 minutes later, another shooting broke out in Strawberry Mansion. Police arrived to the 3300 block of Ridge street to find a 26-year-old black male suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and no arrest has been made. Police say the suspect is a black stocky built man.

At 2:37 a.m. two teenagers were involved in a shooting in North Philadelphia. Police responded to a 18-year-old black male suffering from a gunshot to the right leg. The 2nd victim is a 15-year-old black male suffering from gunshots to the left bicep and right forearm. Both males were taken to the hospital in stable condition. No arrest has been made.

The violence continued at 3:34 a.m. in South Philly when a 21-year-old Hispanic man was stabbed in the collarbone. Police found the man on the 2400 block of S 7th street and then transported him the hospital. The victim is in stable condition, and no arrest has been made.

At 3:51 a.m. a 24-year-old Hispanic male was shot. Police responded to 2800 Lawrence St in Fairhill to find the victim suffering from a gunshot to the left forearm. The male was taken to the hospital in stable condition, and no arrest has been made.

Approximately 45 minutes later, a 38-year-old male was involved in a shooting inside a home on 2500 Ridge Drive. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition, and no arrest has been made.

Then at 4:45 a.m. a fatal crash occurred at the 6100 block of Passyunk Avenue. Philadelphia Police say a 2014 Honda was traveling Northeast at a high rate of speed, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a parked truck. A passenger inside the Honda was pronounced dead the scene at 4:45 a.m., while the driver was listed in stable condition in the hospital.

As the violent night came to a close, a shooting occurred at 5:10 a.m. on the 4100 block of North Broad Street in South Philly. Police found a 34-year-old black male suffering with a gunshot wound to the left thigh. The man is in stable condition, but no arrest has been made for the shooter.

The violence then picked up again in the afternoon of New Year’s day at 1:53 p.m. when a 58-year-old black man was shot in the right leg. Police arrived to the 5900 Master Street and transported the victim to the hospital in stable condition. No arrest has been made.

A double shooting broke out in Strawberry Mansion at 2:10 p.m. claiming the life of a 31-year-old black male. Police say the 31-year-old male was suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest. The 2nd victim in the shooting is a 34-year-old black male who suffered a gunshot to the left leg. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. No arrest has been made.

And before the violent day finished, at 7:22 p.m. a 17-year-old black male suffered a graze wound to the right leg on the 1900 block of Montgomery Ave. Medics transported him to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition. No arrest has been made.

If you have any information regarding any of these incidents, police are urging you to call 911 or the tip-line at 215.686.TIPS (8477).