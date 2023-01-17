A violent Martin Luther King Jr. night leaves 2 dead, and a 12-year-old boy, and 2 others injured in unrelated gun violence. This is especially pressing after this year’s Philadelphia MLK Jr. Day of Service was dedicated to gun violence prevention.

The first incident occurred just before 5 p.m. on the 2100 block of N 20th Street when a 25-year-old black male was shot twice in the abdomen and once in the face. The male was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m. Police say shell casings were found on the scene. He was identified as Dawson Johnson.

The 2nd shooting occurred at 6:09 p.m. when a 25-year-old female was found lying face down with gunshot wounds to the head inside a property on the 5500 block of Crowson St in East Germantown. She was pronounced dead on the scene at 6:22 p.m. She was identified as Kendra Johnson.

Chief Inspector Small says, All four shell casings are in the living room, just a few inches next to the victim’s body. So clearly the shooter was firing shots from very close proximity to the victim”.

The 3rd shooting occurred when a gunman opened fire from inside a vehicle on the 6400 Eastwood St at 7:44 p.m.

The gunfire struck a 46-year-old black male passenger who was siting inside the vehicle. He was shot once in the back of the head. The female driver, believed to be the passenger wife was grazed wound on her shoulder, while a man sitting in the back of the car was also struck. The female driver stopped at the E-Z gas station where she was met by police. The 46-year-old man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he is in critical condition. The female driver is in stable condition but no information has been revealed abut the 3rd victim.

The final shooting of the night left a 12-year-old boy suffering from a gun shot wound to the left arm and torso. The shooting occurred inside a property on the 5100 block of 8th St at 8:02 p.m. Police say there were other people inside the home during the shooting, and that the shooting may have been accidental.

The boy did not live inside the home, but was a known visitor.

Police also say the family was not being cooperative in providing details about the gun or the shooting.

The boy was transported to Albert Einstein hospital where he is in stable condition.

If you have any information pertaining to any of these shooting, police are urging you to call them.