BENSALEM, Pa (WPHL)– A violent Halloween night brawl has left a teen dead and two others recovering from gunshot wounds in the hospital.

At 7:35 p.m. a fight broke out between a large group of juveniles on a shopping plaza on Woodbine Ave and Bristol Pike in Bensalem.

As police were en route to the scene another call came in saying shots were fired and 3 victims were shot.

All 3 victims were transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for treatment. The 14-year-old boy who was identified as Pietro “Peter” Romano was pronounced dead at the hospital after suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The other two victims, ages 17 and 19, are recovering from gunshot wounds to their lower extremities. The 19-year-old male was treated at the hospital and released, while the 17-year-old is still in the hospital awaiting surgery.

Police say Romano was a student at Snyder Middle School and lived in Bensalem.

Witnesses at the scene told police that they saw shots fired from a vehicle that was parked on Woodbine Avenue and Bristol Pike.

After firing shots, the shooter fled the scene at a high rate of speed going northbound on Bristol

Pike. At this point, the vehicle has not been found.

Dr. Samuel Lee, superintendent of Bensalem Township School District released a statement addressing the tragic passing of Romano. ” Our thoughts and prayers go out to the affected individuals and their families during this incredibly challenging time. ” The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community members are of the utmost importance to us. We understand the profound impact that such traumatic events can have on our community, and we are committed to providing the support and resources to heal and recover,” said Lee

Counseling support is available to students and faculty who are struggling with the emotional aftermath of this tragic incident. Trained professionals will be available and additional mental resources can be found here.

The Bensalem Police Department says this is an active investigation and anyone with information should contact Detective Brian Oliverio at 215-633-3669 or Detective Larry Leith at 215-633-3713.