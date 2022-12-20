Each year at the start of the holiday season tons of local attractions pop up to help us get in the holiday spirit, but when the holidays are over, everything disappears.

One South Jersey spot has found a way to keep the joy of the holiday season going all winter long. PHL17’s Alyssa Sullivan visits Vinter Wonderland at Renault Winery in Egg Harbor City, New Jersey.

Guests can skate at Flight on Ice and stay and then stay Chateau Renault.

While on property, visitors can also grab some sweet treats at Café la Fleur.