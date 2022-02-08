Vineland, NJ (WPHL)- The secret to the Perfect Valentine’s bouquet. You can never go wrong with flowers. Alyssa visits The Flower Shoppe in Vineland, NJ, to see how they perfect those Valentine’s flower orders.

For more, visit: flowershoppeltd.com

Local Vineland Candy Shop Prepares for Valentine’s Rush. Nothing says I love you like chocolate. Alyssa visits Barbera’s Chocolate on Occasion in Vineland, NJ. This candy shop is serving up some creative treats for your special someone.

For more, visit: barberaschocolateonoccasion.com