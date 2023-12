THE VILLANOVA WILDACTAS FOOTBALL TEAM IS NOW HEADED TO THE 3RD FROUND OF THE FCS PLAYOFFS, AND THEY HAVE TO TRAVEL TO SOUTH DAKOTA TO GET ANOTHER WIN THIS WEEK.

THE WILDCATS ARE NOW 10-2 AFTER BEATING YOUNGSTOWN STATE LAST WEEK, BUT HAVE A TOUGH TASK OIN THEIR HANDS AS THE SOUTH DAKOTA JACKRABBITS ARE THE NUMBER 1 TEAM IN THE COUNTRY.

WPHL'S JIMMY MARLOW TALKED WITH A COUPLE OF THEIR PLAYERS TO GET A PULSE ON HOW THE TEAM IS FEELING GOING INTO THIS BIG MATCHUP WITH NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP IMPLICATIONS.