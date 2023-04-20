The Villanova Football team is doing their part to help save lives.

This year, the school is celebrating its 15th year of the “Be the Match Get in the Game program”, which is designed to educate college athletes and their peers about saving the lives of people diagnosed with life-threatening blood cancers through stem cell and marrow transplants.

Started in 2008 at Villanova University by the Andy Talley Bone Marrow Foundation, the “Be the Match Get in the Game program” is now located at over 250 college campuses across the country.

Throughout the past 15 years, the program has recruited more than 150,000 potential donors, with nearly 1000 participants becoming donors and helping save a life.

You can find more information and join the registry, here.