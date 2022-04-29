A student-run dance marathon kicks off today at noon in Bucks county, all for a good cause. Hope-A-Thon is a charity fundraiser, and this year, all proceeds will be given to the Think Hope foundation in memory of one of their classmates. Maria Middleton passed away from an inoperable brain tumor in 2020. She started the dance marathon before she passed away, and her friends have carried it on ever since. Alex Butler went to Villa Joseph High school to meet with all the students involved. To donate, go to: https://www.vjmhs.org/hope.

