Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for two individuals who robbed a man at gunpoint in West Philadelphia.

The incident happened on the 600 block of South 62nd Street around 6:00 am Wednesday.

According to police, two individuals approached a man in a parked car along the block. The suspects pulled the victim out of the vehicle and pointed a gun at him.

The suspects got in the victim’s car and sped off, traveling southbound on 62nd Street, police said.

Police urge the public to contact the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183/3184 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.