Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s assistance locating a man who burglarized two separate apartments in Roxborough.

The incident happened on March 22, 2022 at 214 East Salaignac Street.

According to police, a man forced open the front door to the Rock Hill Court Apartments and was later seen burglarizing two separate apartments on video surveillance.

Police urge the public to contact the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

