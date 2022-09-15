THE CITY OF PHILADELPHIA IS OFFERING A REWARD OF $20,000 LEADING TO AN ARREST AND CONVICTION FOR EVERY HOMICIDE.

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a girl in Philadelphia’s Frankford section.

The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Horrocks Street just before 9 pm Sunday.

According to police, a 17-year-old girl was shot once in the chest and abdomen by an unknown amount of occupants inside a gray Dodge Challenger. Police rushed her to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 9:16 pm by doctors.

The victim was later identified as Teryn Johnson from Oxford Circle, police said.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

Police urge the public to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.