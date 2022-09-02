Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for occupants who were driving a White Chevy Impala that fired several gunshots at two men in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened on the 2300 block of Indiana Avenue around 8:35 pm Monday.

According to police, a white 2006 to 2012 Impala model car stopped at the corner of 23rd and Indiana Streets and fired several shots at two men walking on 23rd Street.

One of the men was shot in the left foot, police said. He arrived at Temple University Hospital, where medics placed him in stable condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.