Philadelphia (WPHL)- An $20,000 reward will be given to anyone willing to provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man who allegedly killed a man in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood.

The incident happened on the 2200 block of East Washington Lane around 4:23 pm Monday.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a 39-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the driver seat of an Audi, police say.

According to police, the victim, later identified as Tracey Owens, was pronounced dead by medics at 4:33 pm.

No weapons were recovered, and no arrests were made.

The suspect was observed on surveillance video prior to the shooting.

Police urge the public to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.