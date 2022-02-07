Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman is fighting for her life after a two-vehicle crash in West Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at 41st Street and Girard Avenue around 4:30 am.

According to police, a white 2020 Land Rover traveled at a high-speed eastbound on Girard Avenue and crashed into the passenger’s side of a 2016 Chrysler who traveled southbound on 41st Street.

The woman passenger of the Land Rover was ejected from the vehicle due to the collision and sustained significant injuries, police say. She was taken to Presbyterian Hospital by medics and placed in critical condition by doctors.

Crash in West Philly.

Police say the driver of the Land Rover had non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the Chrysler was not injured.

Charges are pending, police say.