Philadelphia (WPHL)- An unknown person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Philadelphia’s Tacony section early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at the intersection of Torresdale Avenue, and Levick Street around 3:00 am.

According to police, two vehicles collided at the scene, causing severe damage to both cars. One person is dead, and another person was taken to a nearby hospital where they are suffering from severe injuries, police say.

There’s no word on what led up to the crash.