Ventnor City Beach Patrol keeping shore goers safe all summer long

PHL17 News
Posted: / Updated:

PHL17 went down the shore to Ventnor City, New Jersey! Our Kelsey Fabian hit the sand with the local beach patrol. Check it out!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story