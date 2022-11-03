Posted: Nov 3, 2022 / 10:32 AM EDT Updated: Nov 3, 2022 / 10:33 AM EDT SHARE There’s a new vegan restaurant in Philly you’ll want to check out whether or not you’re vegan! Fitz on 4th just opened this year and is already a hit in the city. The restaurant has stylish décor and an impressive menu. Stop by and order the Triple Play in honor of the Phillies and 2022 World Series. Visit https://fitzon4th.com/ for details and hours. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction