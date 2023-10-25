Philly is famous for many things like our Rocky Steps, Sports teams (Yes we’re still crying over that Phillies loss last night), Brotherly love, and more, but what if there was a way to embrace everything Philly-centric in a coffee concoction?

Valerio Coffee Roasters in Philadelphia is doing just that with their Philly-inspired drink menu.

With drink names like “Jawn”, “Kelly Green”, and “The Fightins'”, Valerio is set on making you simultaneously fall in love with their coffee and Philly.

This morning, Antony Valerio and Irene Satterwhite stopped by the PHL17 Patio to give us a taste of some of their Philly-inspired drinks.