Philadelphia (WPHL)- Fashion and lifestyle expert Margo Burr joins us to show us Gift ideas for Valentine’s Day and Galantine’s Day.
Burr shows us six items that you will love.
- Agogie Resistance Pants- Great for the special man or woman in your life, wear pants that you can burn calories in without physically working out or work out in them.
- Erase The Cake Puffs- Putting on makeup is fun, so taking it off should be easy. Erase the Cake is clean, eco-friendly, non-toxic, and cruelty-free skincare puff for removing makeup.
- MangShea- All Natural Hair & Skin Product (great for thinning and balding.
- JaeCandles- These candles smell amazing and great for setting the mood for Valentines day.
- “Love” Sweatshirt- Get your best girlfriend or sister the easiest and comfortable gift that can be worn around the house or running errands.
- Panic Panties- A spare pair for life’s little emergencies.