Philadelphia (WPHL)- Fashion and lifestyle expert Margo Burr joins us to show us Gift ideas for Valentine’s Day and Galantine’s Day.

Burr shows us six items that you will love.

Agogie Resistance Pants- Great for the special man or woman in your life, wear pants that you can burn calories in without physically working out or work out in them.

Erase The Cake Puffs- Putting on makeup is fun, so taking it off should be easy. Erase the Cake is clean, eco-friendly, non-toxic, and cruelty-free skincare puff for removing makeup.

MangShea- All Natural Hair & Skin Product (great for thinning and balding.

JaeCandles- These candles smell amazing and great for setting the mood for Valentines day.

“Love” Sweatshirt- Get your best girlfriend or sister the easiest and comfortable gift that can be worn around the house or running errands.

Panic Panties- A spare pair for life’s little emergencies.