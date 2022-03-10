Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for two men who robbed a UPS worker in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened at 3000 North 20th Street on March 1, 2022.

According to police, a UPS driver was approached by two men while he was delivering packages. The men suspects went into the UPS truck and pointed a gun at the driver police.

The suspects robbed the driver and left the scene. Both suspects were last seen walking West on Mayfield Street, police say.

READ MORE: Missing 11-year-old child from Germantown

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detective Division 215-686-3353/3354 or call 911 if you have information on the suspect’s whereabouts.