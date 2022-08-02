Philadelphia is home to more than thirty-six hundred murals and now there will be another historic figure’s legacy making history through art. There will be new mural paying tribute to the life and legacy to the late judge Leon Higginbotham Junior who was the first African American federal trial court judge in Pennsylvania, one of the youngest ever appointed to the federal bench. We are joined by Michael Higginbotham, the nephew of Judge Higginbotham who is also a law professor at the University of Baltimore.

