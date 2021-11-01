Upcoming event helps kids brush up on art skills

On Saturday, November 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CraftNOW Philadelphia will hold an event called “CraftNOW Create.” It will take place at Smith Memorial Playground.

The seventh annual CraftNOW Create is a free experience featuring demonstrations that provide step-by-step instructions on how to create nine crafts ideal for elementary-age students.

There will be a variety of projects, including upcycled structures, wooden bead creatures, pinch pot animal heads, nature screen printing, and mosaic collages.

Our Khiree Stewart got a preview.

