Philadelphia (WPHL)- Director Leon Lee joins us to talk about his new award-winning movie, Unsilenced. It’s the first theatrically released movie (except for documentaries) on current human rights issues in China. Unsilenced is also based on actual events; it raises awareness of the persecution of Falun Gong and other religious and ethnic minorities.

With the Beijing Olympics fast approaching, human rights abuses in China have become the spotlight yet again. However, no theatrically released drama has ever focused on current human rights issues in China due to the Chinese regime’s enormous influence on Hollywood. Unsilenced will be the first film that does just that.

An edge-of-your-seat thriller based on actual events, Unsilenced tells the story of a jaded American reporter and a team of college students in Beijing. When the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) launched a brutal persecution against 100 million citizens in 1999, the Party risked everything to expose the deadly propaganda and fight for freedom.

Unsilenced is playing in the following two theaters in the Greater Philadelphia area – current scheduled showtimes end on Feb. 3.

Cinemark Cooper Towne Center in Somerdale, NJ, and Cinemark Christiana in Newark, DE.