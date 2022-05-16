Philadelphia (WPHL)- A unknown man was found in the Delaware River in South Philadelphia Sunday.

The body was located at the Navy Yard on 4501 South Broad Street around 8:41 am.

According to police, a patrol boat found a John Doe in the Delaware River. He was pronounced dead by officials at 9:05 am.

The investigation is ongoing to find the cause of death and the man’s identity, police say.

