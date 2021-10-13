University of Delaware students call for expulsion of suspect in violent attack against woman

Students at the University of Delaware took to the streets of Newark Tuesday night calling for Brandon Freyre, a sophomore student at the college, to be expelled. Investigators say Freyre is facing charges after violently assaulting a woman inside a Newark apartment on October 8th.

According to Newark Police, Freyre got into an argument with a woman along the 100 block of East Main Street. During that argument, investigators say Freyre damaged property belonging to the victim, and then hit her with ‘blunt objects.’ After that, police say the suspect sprayed the victim in the eyes with spray paint and threatened to kill her if she contacted the authorities. Freye, according to police, then strangled the woman to the point of unconsciousness and prevented her from leaving the apartment. Four hours later, police say the suspect threw the victim down a flight of stairs. It’s after that incident that investigators say the woman was able to get out of the apartment and call police.

The woman was treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An online petition being circulated online had more than 8 thousand signatures as of Wednesday morning. It’s calling on the University to expel Brandon Freyre. In a statement, the university said “The past few days have been difficult for the University of Delaware community. We are writing to acknowledge the harm inflicted, denounce the violence reported, and call for our community to come together and advance our goals of a campus climate free of all violence, including gender-based violence and violence against women.”

According to the university, Freyre was a member of the Kappa Delta Rho fraternity. The school says the fraternity reported the incident to the university and the school says that it does not appear the fraternity has any connection to the violent incident.

In a statement posted to its instagram page, the University of Delaware chapter of the Kappa Delta Rho fraternity said that as of October 12th, Freyre’s membership was revoked permanently.

Freyre is facing a list of charges including kidnapping, assault, strangulation, terroristic threatening, and criminal mischief. He is currently being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington, DE.

