WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A University of Delaware fraternity is suing the city of Newark over its denial of a request for a new fraternity house.

The UD chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha, known as PIKE, wants to establish a fraternity house at 34 Continental Ave. The organization has owned the property for years, but leased it for use as a sober living home for pregnant women.

The News Journal reports that the lease expired at the end of 2021. PIKE fraternity wants 18 students from the fraternity to live there, starting in the fall semester.

In October, the Newark City Council rejected the proposal, citing concerns about the fraternity’s behavior and the impact the house would have on nearby residents. The vote was split 3-3, with Mayor Jerry Clifton and council members Jay Bancroft and John Suchanec voting against.

“It’s a difficult situation, but I think because of detrimental actions to the property values and the quality of life in the area, I’m going to vote no,” Bancroft said.

The lawsuit asks the court to mandate the application be approved because it meets all zoning code criteria.

More than 50 sororities and fraternities are recognized by UD, but only 10 have their own houses. There are currently two fraternity houses in Newark and eight sorority houses, including seven on UD property and one on private property.