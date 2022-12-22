Have you heard of the “Feast of the 7 Fishes”?

Well if you’re looking experience it, Cantina la Martina is putting a Mexican twist on the classic.

The 7 Molès Dinner will feature 7 talented Philly chefs who will make their very own rendition of molè.

In the words of Chef Dionicio Jimenez. “Mole is a gastronomic ritual that represents tradition, culture, family, community, and love. In Mexico, Mole is served in every important life celebration from birthdays, weddings to celebrating loved ones that have moved on to the other life,”

The dinner will be one night only on Thursday, December 22nd. It will feature a 7 course tasting menu which will be $130 per person. There are two seating times available, one at 5pm and one at 8pm.

Every guest will receive a gift by a Mexican artist at their seat and will be served one complimentary drink called ponche, a hot cocktail made with guava, apples, sugar cane, and tequila.

Siete Mole dinner will be a storytelling journey sharing with our guests the ritual, history, and tradition of Mole. It is my honor to be collaborating with colleague chefs in their interpretation of mole embracing this Mexican tradition.”, said Chef Dionicio Jimenez

At the beginning of every course, each chef will introduce their dish, talk about the ingredients they used, and give insight into their process.

The participating chefs include:

· Chef Dionicio Jimenez (Cantina la Martina)

· Chef Jennifer Zavala (Juana Tamale)

· Chef Eli Kulp (The CHEF Radio & Delicious City Philly Podcasts)

· Chef Felipa Morales (Taqueria Morales)

· Chef Randy Rucker (River Twice)

· Chef Jesus Garcia (Nemi)

· Chef Isrrael Romero (Izzy 33)

You can find tickets and more information here.