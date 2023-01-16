An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident that left an passenger inside an Uber shot.

On Friday, January 14th at midnight, a 20-year-old female passenger was inside an Hyundai Sonata, Uber, when it was involved in a road rage incident on I-676 E.

The Hyundai Sonata, was heading eastbound near mile marker 344 when a black Nissan Altima with unknown Jersey plates approached the Hyundai at a high rate of speed, and tried to unsafely merge onto I-676 E.

The driver of the Nissan then pulled alongside the drivers side of the Hyundai, rolled down the windows and fired 3 three shots at the Hyundai.

The female passenger who was sitting in the rear passenger side of the Hyundai was shot once in the left thigh.

The driver of the Nissan fled eastbound on I-676 E.

The uber driver immediately took the female passenger to Thomas Jefferson Hospital, where she remains in stable condition.

PA State Police officers responded to the hospital where photographs of the car where taken as evidence.

PA State Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Philadelphia Crime Unit at 215-452-5216.