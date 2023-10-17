PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL) — The United States Marshals Service in Philadelphia has made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of Philadelphia Police Officer Richard Mendez.

Marshals announced that 18-year-old Yobranny Fernandez from Cherry Hill was arrested and placed into custody bearing fallen Officer Richard Mendez’s handcuffs with his badge number inscribed on them.

Fernandez is among the multiple suspects who are wanted in connection to the deadly shooting at Philadelphia International Airport that killed Officer Mendez and wounded another.

The shooting occurred on Friday, October 13 as the officers arrived for their shift at the airport and witnessed several suspects breaking into a vehicle.

As the officers confronted the suspects, “the suspects opened fire,” and hit one of the officers several times in the upper body and arm, said Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford.

The second officer who was taken to the hospital has since been released after treatment for anon-fatal gunshot wound to the arm.

Officer Richard Mendez was a 22-year veteran on the force. He died from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.