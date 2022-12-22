The U.S Marshals have arrested the man accused of shooting a Philadelphia Parking Authority worker as well as a New York gas station attendant.

On Wednesday December 21st, at 5 p.m., U.S marshals arrested 39-year-old Tremaine Saulsbury on the 5500 block of West Girard Avenue.

Saulsbury is accused of shooting 37-year-old PPA worker, Timothy McKenzie on November 25th on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue.

Surveillance video released by the Philadelphia Police Department shows Saulsbury walking up to McKenzie from behind and shooting him in the ear and shoulder.

Saulsbury is also accused of shooting a gas station attendant in the Bronx on November 22nd.

Both men survived and are in recovery.

In both of these case, surveillance shows a suspect wearing the same blue hooded jacket, gray pants, black boots, and a black mask. He allegedly used the same gun as well.

The U.S Marshals worked alongside the Philadelphia Police Department. Philadelphia Parking Authority, Septa Police, and NYPD to secure his arrest.