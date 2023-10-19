PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL)– Justice has finally been served for the suspects that killed Philadelphia Police Officer Richard Mendez and wounded another officer at the Philadelphia International Airport, last week.

According to U.S. Marshalls, 21-year-old Alexander Batista-Polanco, and 21-year-old Hendrick Pena-Fernandez were taken into custody.

Batista-Polanco from Camden, New Jersey has previous arrest warrants in New Jersey and Pennsylvania and he was taken to face those charges in Scranton, Pennsylvania before he was brought back to Philadelphia.

Pena-Fernandez is currently in custody in Bellmawr, New Jersey.

The third suspect, 18-year-old Yobranny Martinez Fernandez of Camden County, New Jersey, was arrested early Monday morning in Cherry Hill.

All three suspects are being charged with the murder of Officer Mendez.

The shooting occurred on Friday, October 13 as the officers arrived for their shift at the airport and witnessed several suspects breaking into a vehicle.

As the officers confronted the suspects, “the suspects opened fire,” and hit one of the officers several times in the upper body and arm, said Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford during the initial press briefing.

Officer Richard Mendez was a 22-year veteran on the force. He died from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

The second officer who was wounded in the shooting, was taken to the hospital but has since been released after treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound to the arm.

All three suspects are facing murder charges.