The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration has delegated three million dollars worth of Emergency Relief funds to be used as a down payment for PennDOT’s repair of the collapsed section of Interstate 95.

This comes after Secretary Buttigieg, Under Secretary for Transportation Carlos Monje, and Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt visited the demolition site in Philadelphia to view the damage and meet with state and local officials and labor leaders.

“Every day counts in this urgent reconstruction project, and the quick-release funding is an important step to help PennDOT rebuild the collapsed portion of I-95,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We will continue to use every federal resource we can to help Pennsylvania restore this key artery quickly and safely.”

This emergency relief funding will be used to offset repair costs and to maintain emergency operations for the interstate which carries about 160,000 vehicles on average each day.

PennDOT will also be able to proceed with preliminary engineering, surveys and design for permanently restoring and rebuilding the collapsed section of I-95.

“The I-95 corridor is a vital connection for people and goods traveling along the East Coast, and we are working hand in hand with state and local officials to make the necessary repairs,” said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt. “We know thousands of people and businesses rely on this interstate every day, which is why we are providing this quick release funding to ensure PennDOT can reopen this section of I-95 as quickly as possible.”

